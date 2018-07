Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Up-and-coming country duo Henley will be releasing their new single "Centerline" on August 10. Digital Journal has the scoop. In "Centerline," the listener can recall such country music acts as In 2017, Henley had released their breakthrough radio single, "As Young As We Are" on all the online streaming platforms. In May of 2017, their music video for "As Young As We Are" had reached No. 1 on the The Verdict Overall, "Centerline" by Henley is a soothing and well-crafted tune that is short, sweet and ideal for the country radio format. Sayre and Shea of Henley are extremely talented musicians, and they showcase a great deal of potential with "Centerline." Well done. This refreshing single garners an A rating. To learn more about the musical duo Henley and their new country single "Centerline," check out their Henley is comprised of siblings Shea and Sayre Henley, and they were born in Newnan, Georgia, thus sharing their hometown with Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson In "Centerline," the listener can recall such country music acts as Thompson Square meets the lush harmonies of Little Big Town , and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.In 2017, Henley had released their breakthrough radio single, "As Young As We Are" on all the online streaming platforms. In May of 2017, their music video for "As Young As We Are" had reached No. 1 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown Overall, "Centerline" by Henley is a soothing and well-crafted tune that is short, sweet and ideal for the country radio format. Sayre and Shea of Henley are extremely talented musicians, and they showcase a great deal of potential with "Centerline." Well done. This refreshing single garners an A rating.To learn more about the musical duo Henley and their new country single "Centerline," check out their official Facebook page More about Centerline, Country, Duo, henley, Single Centerline Country Duo henley Single