Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: This country duo will melt your heart with 'Centerline' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Up-and-coming country duo Henley will be releasing their new single "Centerline" on August 10. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Henley is comprised of siblings Shea and Sayre Henley, and they were born in Newnan, Georgia, thus sharing their hometown with Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson.
In "Centerline," the listener can recall such country music acts as Thompson Square meets the lush harmonies of Little Big Town, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.
In 2017, Henley had released their breakthrough radio single, "As Young As We Are" on all the online streaming platforms. In May of 2017, their music video for "As Young As We Are" had reached No. 1 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown.
The Verdict
Overall, "Centerline" by Henley is a soothing and well-crafted tune that is short, sweet and ideal for the country radio format. Sayre and Shea of Henley are extremely talented musicians, and they showcase a great deal of potential with "Centerline." Well done. This refreshing single garners an A rating.
To learn more about the musical duo Henley and their new country single "Centerline," check out their official Facebook page.
More about Centerline, Country, Duo, henley, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Becky Buller scores eight 2018 IBMA nominations
Review: Zac Brown Band honors Billy Joel, Charlie Daniels at Citi Field Special
Out-of-control Ontario fire closes in on Trans-Canada Highway
Amazon: Not our job to worry about fears we're killing retailers
Four tourists killed by armed attackers in Tajikistan
High tensions in Italy after series of racially-motivated attacks
Downloadable data on 3D guns temporarily blocked in Pennsylvania
Op-Ed: WIRED and Space.com bleat about NOT terraforming Mars
Facial recognition is set to disrupt agriculture
Exclusive premiere: 'A Lot More Love' music video by Nu-Blu Special