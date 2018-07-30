Henley is comprised of siblings Shea and Sayre Henley, and they were born in Newnan, Georgia, thus sharing their hometown with Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson
.
In "Centerline," the listener can recall such country music acts as Thompson Square
meets the lush harmonies of Little Big Town
, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.
In 2017, Henley had released their breakthrough radio single, "As Young As We Are" on all the online streaming platforms. In May of 2017, their music video for "As Young As We Are" had reached No. 1 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown
.
The Verdict
Overall, "Centerline" by Henley is a soothing and well-crafted tune that is short, sweet and ideal for the country radio format. Sayre and Shea of Henley are extremely talented musicians, and they showcase a great deal of potential with "Centerline." Well done. This refreshing single garners an A rating.
To learn more about the musical duo Henley and their new country single "Centerline," check out their official Facebook page
.