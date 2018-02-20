Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music 81-year-old great-grandmother Evelyn Williams auditioned for the reality competition, "Ireland's Got Talent," where she made everybody's hearts melt. When asked by the judges why she was there, she noted her "love for singing." "I've sung all my life," she admitted. Williams proved her point by belting out a captivating rendition of Judy Collins' "Send in the Clowns." She began the song slowly, by taking her time, and thus, allowing the poignant lyrics to speak for themselves, displaying her harking, crystalline voice. Her vocal performance was expressive, where she didn't need any gimmicks or theatrics. From the moment her song was over, it instantly earned a lengthy standing ovation from the studio audience. If that weren't impressive enough, judge Michelle Visage hit the golden buzzer, where golden confetti drizzled from the stage. "Congratulations. That means you go through to the semi-final," judge Visage told Evelyn Williams. "I want to thank every single one of you," Williams said, tearfully. The Verdict Overall, Evelyn Williams was able to mesmerize audiences all over the world thanks to her stunning rendition of "Send in the Clowns" on Ireland's Got Talent. She was truly able to melt people's hearts that were watching from home. She deserves another round of applause for a splendid job. In her audition video, she revealed that she has six grandchildren, as well as six great-grandchildren. She showcased her genuine, humble personality throughout, and was the epitome of grace. She shared that she used to sing to her kids. The moment she opened her mouth she left the audience and viewers worldwide speechless.When asked by the judges why she was there, she noted her "love for singing." "I've sung all my life," she admitted.Williams proved her point by belting out a captivating rendition of Judy Collins' "Send in the Clowns." She began the song slowly, by taking her time, and thus, allowing the poignant lyrics to speak for themselves, displaying her harking, crystalline voice. Her vocal performance was expressive, where she didn't need any gimmicks or theatrics.From the moment her song was over, it instantly earned a lengthy standing ovation from the studio audience. If that weren't impressive enough, judge Michelle Visage hit the golden buzzer, where golden confetti drizzled from the stage. "Congratulations. That means you go through to the semi-final," judge Visage told Evelyn Williams. "I want to thank every single one of you," Williams said, tearfully.Overall, Evelyn Williams was able to mesmerize audiences all over the world thanks to her stunning rendition of "Send in the Clowns" on Ireland's Got Talent. She was truly able to melt people's hearts that were watching from home. She deserves another round of applause for a splendid job. More about 81yearold, heart melt, evelyn williams, Greatgrandmother, Ireland's Got Talent More news from 81yearold heart melt evelyn williams Greatgrandmother Ireland s Got Talent