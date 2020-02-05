Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Music Acclaimed Canadian Theory of a Deadman released their latest studio rock album "Say Nothing," which is very versatile and badass. After the harking and haunting "Quicksand," it closes with "White Boy" and on an uplifting note with the acoustic "It's All Good," which has a liberating vibe to it. Say Nothing is available on Aside from Tyler Connolly on lead vocals and guitar, the band is made up of Dave Brenner on guitar and background vocals, Dean Back the bass guitar, and Joey Dandeneau on the drums and backing vocals. The Verdict Contrary to its title, Theory of a Deadman truly has a lot to say on their latest studio offering, Say Nothing. Every song on this musical effort is polished and it has its own identity. Tyler Connolly proves that he is one of the most talented frontmen in the contemporary rock music scene. Say Nothing is highly recommended and it garners an A- rating. To learn more about Theory of a Deadman and their new album Say Nothing, check out their This 10-track collection opens with the mid-tempo "Black Hole In Your Heart," and it is followed by the unflinching "History of Violence," as well as the spitfire "Affluenza." Other impressive tracks include the title cut "Say Nothing," "Strangers" and "Ted Bundy," the latter of which has a retro vibe to it.After the harking and haunting "Quicksand," it closes with "White Boy" and on an uplifting note with the acoustic "It's All Good," which has a liberating vibe to it.Say Nothing is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Aside from Tyler Connolly on lead vocals and guitar, the band is made up of Dave Brenner on guitar and background vocals, Dean Back the bass guitar, and Joey Dandeneau on the drums and backing vocals.Contrary to its title, Theory of a Deadman truly has a lot to say on their latest studio offering, Say Nothing. Every song on this musical effort is polished and it has its own identity. Tyler Connolly proves that he is one of the most talented frontmen in the contemporary rock music scene. Say Nothing is highly recommended and it garners an A- rating.To learn more about Theory of a Deadman and their new album Say Nothing, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page More about Theory of a Deadman, Say Nothing, Album, Rock, Canadian Theory of a Deadman Say Nothing Album Rock Canadian