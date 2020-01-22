Email
article imageReview: Thelma Houston and Bimbo Jones superb on 'Turn Your World Around' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Grammy award-winning R&B/soul singer Thelma Houston released the soaring new dance single "Turn Your World Around" with Bimbo Jones.
Houston's rich, crystalline vocals blend well with the musical production of Bimbo Jones (Marc JB and Lee Dagger) on "Turn Your World Around." The song has a retro '80s vibe to it, which makes it even more appealing and nostalgic. Houston is as good as it gets in the music industry and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
"Turn Your World Around" is available on Apple Music, Spotify and on Amazon Music. It is evident that Houston only gets better with age and experience, coupled by Bimbo Jones' exquisite musical production.
The Verdict
Overall, "Turn Your World Around" by Thelma Houston and Bimbo Jones is a vivacious and high-adrenaline single that will get fans up on the dance-floor singing and dancing along in nightclubs and festivals all over the world. This collaboration is a match made in dance music heaven, and it is worthy of the repeat button. "Turn Your World Around" garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Thelma Houston and her new music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.
