Acclaimed rock group The Zombies recently performed a glorious version of their chart-topping signature tune "Time of the Season" in Los Angeles.
This new rendition of their timeless rock classic was refreshing, resonant, coupled with a neat musical arrangement to it. The Zombies prove to be true song stylists.
Last year, The Zombies finally got their due with an induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. What made that moment even more special is that it coincided with the 50th anniversary of "Time of the Season" peaking at No. 1 on the charts.
The Verdict
Overall, The Zombies prove that they only get better with age and experience. Their music is as relevant today as when it was first released in the mid-'60s. It is evident that music of the caliber of "Time of the Season" will stand the test of time, and rightfully so. This distinct version garners an A rating.
