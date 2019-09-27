Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music New York - On September 26, acclaimed rock group The Zombies performed at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City, for a great turnout of fans. They kicked off their Big Apple set with "Tell Her No," and it was followed by "Merry Go Round" and "Edge of the Rainbow." The Zombies had the Manhattan audience with them from the very first note they played, and they were able to immerse their fans into the '60s musical era. Equally remarkable was "She's Not There." The Zombies went on to perform their seminal studio album, Odessey and Oracle, in its entirety from front to back, and it was quite a spectacle. All band members showcased their tremendous musicianship, and it is no wonder that this is one of the most beloved albums of all time. Some of the highlights included the Rod Argent-penned "Care of Cell 44" and "A Rose for Emily." Other captivating tunes included "Brief Candles" and "Hung Up on a Dream." After the Chris White-penned "Butcher's Tale (Western Front 1914)," they closed their set with "Friends of Mine" and their signature classic "Time of the Season," which became the theme song of the evening at the Beacon Theatre. The Verdict Overall, The Zombies were able to put their New York audience into a time warp at the iconic Beacon Theatre. They were able to take their fans on a journey through the '60s with their timeless classics. This show was proof that their recent induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was long overdue and based on merit. Their Beacon Theatre concert garnered an A rating. Read More: In July of 2019, Digital Journal chatted with This concert was a part of the Something Great from '68" Tour, and they shared the stage with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Brian Wilson, the co-founder of The Beach Boys.They kicked off their Big Apple set with "Tell Her No," and it was followed by "Merry Go Round" and "Edge of the Rainbow." The Zombies had the Manhattan audience with them from the very first note they played, and they were able to immerse their fans into the '60s musical era. Equally remarkable was "She's Not There."The Zombies went on to perform their seminal studio album, Odessey and Oracle, in its entirety from front to back, and it was quite a spectacle. All band members showcased their tremendous musicianship, and it is no wonder that this is one of the most beloved albums of all time. Some of the highlights included the Rod Argent-penned "Care of Cell 44" and "A Rose for Emily." Other captivating tunes included "Brief Candles" and "Hung Up on a Dream."After the Chris White-penned "Butcher's Tale (Western Front 1914)," they closed their set with "Friends of Mine" and their signature classic "Time of the Season," which became the theme song of the evening at the Beacon Theatre.Overall, The Zombies were able to put their New York audience into a time warp at the iconic Beacon Theatre. They were able to take their fans on a journey through the '60s with their timeless classics. This show was proof that their recent induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was long overdue and based on merit. Their Beacon Theatre concert garnered an A rating.: In July of 2019, Digital Journal chatted with Colin Blunstone , the lead singer of The Zombies More about the zombies, beacon theatre, New york, Rock and Roll, Colin Blunstone the zombies beacon theatre New york Rock and Roll Colin Blunstone