The Who's "Tommy" Orchestral by Roger Daltrey, CBE, is a true work of musical art. It brings to life Daltrey's summer tour last year with the symphony orchestras. It opens with an enthralling live version of "Overture," and it is followed by the soothing "It's a Boy" and the powerhouse "1921," featuring Daltrey's rich, harking voice. One of the highlight tracks on the album include the powerhouse live rendition of "Pinball Wizard," as well as "Go to the Mirror" and "The Acid Queen." After the mid-tempo and nonchalant "Welcome," it closes with "Tommy's Holiday Camp" and on a bold note with "We're Not Gonna Take It." The Who's Tommy Orchestral by Roger Daltrey is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It is evident that The Who's music is going to stand the test of time. On September 1, The Who will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Verdict Overall, Roger Daltrey delivers on The Who's Tommy Orchestral. While it celebrated the 50th anniversary of its initial release, it feels like it is being performed for the first time thanks to the magical new orchestrations and arrangements. It is a breath of fresh air and it garners an A rating. This musical effort includes new orchestration from acclaimed composer and arranger David Campbell. It is a celebration of the seminal album's 50th anniversary. It was recorded in Budapest and Beth, New York, and Keith Levenson and Daltry served as producers.