The song is mid-tempo and it has a retro vibe to it; moreover, it is featured on their forthcoming studio album, WHO
, which will be released on December 6 via Interscope Records. Judging from "I Don't Wanna Get Wise," the album should be a real treat.
Regarding this new single, lead guitarist and principal songwriter Pete Townshend remarked that he wrote it in a mid-'70s style. "Like a song from an album like The Who by Numbers
," he explained, prior to offering a warning. "Don't get old. You might get wise," Townshend said.
. The Who continues to rock like no other. This song garners two thumbs up.
