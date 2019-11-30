Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The Who releases soaring 'I Don't Wanna Get Wise' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     52 mins ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Who released their soaring brand new single "I Don't Wanna Get Wise" on November 22.
The song is mid-tempo and it has a retro vibe to it; moreover, it is featured on their forthcoming studio album, WHO, which will be released on December 6 via Interscope Records. Judging from "I Don't Wanna Get Wise," the album should be a real treat.
Regarding this new single, lead guitarist and principal songwriter Pete Townshend remarked that he wrote it in a mid-'70s style. "Like a song from an album like The Who by Numbers," he explained, prior to offering a warning. "Don't get old. You might get wise," Townshend said.
"I Don't Wanna Get Wise" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Spotify. The Who continues to rock like no other. This song garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about The Who and their forthcoming new music, check out their official Facebook page and their website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Roger Daltrey of The Who in the spring of 2018.
More about The Who, i don't wanna get wise, Rock and Roll, Pete townshend
 
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: How energy companies are responding to climate change Special
Adam Lambert celebrates debut studio album's 10th anniversary
Apple says to 'carefully' examine Crimea map controversy
Indian Bishop goes on trial for raping nun
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees braces for 5,900 job cuts
Germany's far-right AfD in radical-moderate leadership compromise
Rapper Tijoux gives the beat to Chile's street revolt
Review: Big Shot amazing at Mulcahy's with classic rock covers Special
Facebook corrects post under Singapore disinformation law
Germany's far-right AfD elects new leaders as radicals rise