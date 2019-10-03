Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 3, iconic rock group The Who released their new song "All This Music Must Fade," which is from their new album, "WHO." The acclaimed rockers debuted "All This Music Must Fade" on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show on October 2, and it is the opening track on their highly-anticipated upcoming CD, which is their first musical effort in 13 years. Veteran songwriter Pete Townshend described All This Music Must Fade" as a tune that is dedicated to every artist that has ever been accused of ripping off something else's music. "Our musical palette is limited enough in the 21st century without some dork claiming to have invented a common chord scheme," Townshend said in a press statement. Pete Townshend of The Who rocking the guitar at Madison Square Garden Daniel Mitchell "All This Music Must Fade" is available on The Verdict Overall, "All This Music Must Fade" is a polished and memorable track, where Roger Daltrey's voice is like fine wine, getting better with age and experience. If this song is any indication of how their album WHO is going to sound like, then their fans and listeners are in for real musical experience. "All This Music Must Fade" garners an A rating. Roger Daltrey of The Who Daniel Mitchell Read More: Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who Daniel Mitchell Although the song may be a bit confrontational, it is solid and vivacious. It is a track on their forthcoming studio album WHO, which will be released on December 6, 2019.The acclaimed rockers debuted "All This Music Must Fade" on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show on October 2, and it is the opening track on their highly-anticipated upcoming CD, which is their first musical effort in 13 years.Veteran songwriter Pete Townshend described All This Music Must Fade" as a tune that is dedicated to every artist that has ever been accused of ripping off something else's music. "Our musical palette is limited enough in the 21st century without some dork claiming to have invented a common chord scheme," Townshend said in a press statement."All This Music Must Fade" is available on Amazon Music Spotify and on Apple Music Overall, "All This Music Must Fade" is a polished and memorable track, where Roger Daltrey's voice is like fine wine, getting better with age and experience. If this song is any indication of how their album WHO is going to sound like, then their fans and listeners are in for real musical experience. "All This Music Must Fade" garners an A rating. Digital Journal reviewed The Who's headlining show at Madison Square Garden on September 1, 2019. More about The Who, All This Music Must Fade, Song, Rock The Who All This Music Must ... Song Rock