Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music The Warped Tour Band rocked Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island just in time for Father's Day weekend. The Warped Tour Band kicked off their set with "Hit or MIss" and they took their fans on a trip down memory lane to "1985" thanks to Bowling for Soup. They tipped their hats to Fall out Boy with "Dance, Dance" and Green Day with "American Idiot" and "Basket Case." They also delivered on a vivacious version of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" by Good Charlotte, while Blink 182 fans were left satisfied with "All The Small Things" and "Dammit." Speaking of Good Charlotte, the inclusion of "The Anthem" in the show was an added treat. Towards the end of their set, they covered the Lit standard "My Own Worst Enemy," where everybody was singing along to the chorus. Anthony Scarfuto soared on several Taking Back Sunday songs, while Steve Como and Lou Peragine rocked the guitars. Drew Arifakis did a good job filling in on vocals. Gary Cayton proved that he was all about the bass guitar, and Nick Rice triumphed on the drums, and he played them loud. The Verdict Overall, there was definitely a feeling of nostalgia in the venue for their emo, punk and pop classics and one can always count on The Warped Tour Band to do them justice. Their set garnered an A rating. Well done. For more information on The Warped Tour Band and their show dates, visit their On the day prior, the Blink 182 tribute band All The Blink Things, which is comprised of three band members from The Warped Tour Band, performed the entire Blink 182 seminal album Enema of the State front to back, in honor of its 20th anniversary.