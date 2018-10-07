Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On October 6, 2018, The Warped Tour Band performed emo, pop and punk classics at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. They paid homage to such iconic groups as Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Fall Out Boy, The All-American Rejects, and of course, They opened with New Found Glory's "Hit or Miss" and they immediately broke into "You're So Last Summer" by Taking Back Sunday and Fall Out Boy's "Dance, Dance." "Until The Day I Die" was emotional yet rocking. It was great to hear them sing "Sugar, We're Goin Down" by Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco's "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" as well as the Blink-182 standard "All The Small Things." The Verdict Overall, The Warped Tour Band puts on a high-energy and fun show. They are worth seeing in concert whenever they perform in the area. While the Warped Tour concluded this year after being an annual rock tour for 23 years, the Warped Tour Band is the next best thing, which makes one feel like they were a part of that rocking experience. Their set was filled with '90s and early '00s nostalgia, and it garnered an A rating. The Warped Tour Band proceeded the Wantagh Lion's Club fundraiser They paid homage to such iconic groups as Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Fall Out Boy, The All-American Rejects, and of course, Blink-182 (ironically enough, it is comprised of band members of All The Blink Things ).They opened with New Found Glory's "Hit or Miss" and they immediately broke into "You're So Last Summer" by Taking Back Sunday and Fall Out Boy's "Dance, Dance." "Until The Day I Die" was emotional yet rocking. It was great to hear them sing "Sugar, We're Goin Down" by Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco's "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" as well as the Blink-182 standard "All The Small Things."Overall, The Warped Tour Band puts on a high-energy and fun show. They are worth seeing in concert whenever they perform in the area.While the Warped Tour concluded this year after being an annual rock tour for 23 years, the Warped Tour Band is the next best thing, which makes one feel like they were a part of that rocking experience. Their set was filled with '90s and early '00s nostalgia, and it garnered an A rating. More about The Warped Tour Band, All The Blink Things, mulcahy's, Emo The Warped Tour Band All The Blink Things mulcahy s Emo