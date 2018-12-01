Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 30, The Warped Tour Band performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh for a good turnout of nostalgic fans. The Warped Tour kicked off the show on a high-octane note with Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy" and honored Fall Out Boy with "Dance, Dance." Boys Like Girls' "The Great Escape" was fun and liberating and so was Bowling for Soup's "1985," which ironically enough, coincides with this journalist's birth year. The inclusion of Green Day's "Basket Case" was sheer bliss, and yet another fan favorite tune. Of course, no Warped Tour Band set is complete without their noteworthy Blink-182 covers, and they rocked it with "Dammit" and "All The Small Things." This tribute band is comprised of Anthony Scarfuto on lead vocals, Steve Como on lead guitar, Lou Peragine on rhythm guitar, Gary Cayton on bass, and Nick Rice on drums. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about The Warped Tour Band, and their upcoming performances, check out their They followed Decadia, who paid homage to the 40th anniversary of the film Grease, with their music. Both bands performed with the LED video wall as the stage backdrop.The Warped Tour kicked off the show on a high-octane note with Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy" and honored Fall Out Boy with "Dance, Dance." Boys Like Girls' "The Great Escape" was fun and liberating and so was Bowling for Soup's "1985," which ironically enough, coincides with this journalist's birth year.The inclusion of Green Day's "Basket Case" was sheer bliss, and yet another fan favorite tune. Of course, no Warped Tour Band set is complete without their noteworthy Blink-182 covers, and they rocked it with "Dammit" and "All The Small Things."This tribute band is comprised of Anthony Scarfuto on lead vocals, Steve Como on lead guitar, Lou Peragine on rhythm guitar, Gary Cayton on bass, and Nick Rice on drums.Overall, The Warped Tour Band delivered in bringing all the pop, punk and emo classics to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. They had the crowd with them every step of the way, and it is evident that they get better each time they perform on stage. Drummer Nick Rice ought to be commended for being one of the loudest and most charismatic drummers in the contemporary Long Island music scene. Their set garnered two thumbs up.To learn more about The Warped Tour Band, and their upcoming performances, check out their official Facebook page More about The Warped Tour Band, Punk, Pop, Emo, Blink182 The Warped Tour Band Punk Pop Emo Blink182 Green day