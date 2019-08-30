Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 30, singer-songwriter Johnny Gates ("The Voice" fame) released his highly-anticipated, debut solo EP. He wrote or co-wrote all four songs on this project. It immediately breaks into "Bandit," which has an eerie and stirring vibe. His self-titled EP closes with the melodically-stunning "Church Girl," which has a relatable message to it. Prior to going solo, Gates was the lead singer of The Runaway Saints (Warner) and he shared the stage with such musical acts as Rod Stewart, Ryan Cabrera, and Secondhand Serenade, among others. On his own, his first two singles have amassed in excess of two million streams on Spotify alone and he has sold out such historic venues as The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. Gates' EP is available on The Verdict Overall, Johnny Gates delivers on his brand new EP. Every song has its own identity, and it showcases his impressive and distinct talent. He is one "musician to watch" in the near future since Gates is going places. This four-track EP garners an A rating. To learn more about Johnny Gates and his new music, check out his The EP, produced by Tyler Thompson, opens with the haunting ballad "Hell Outta Here," which features his crisp, rumbling voice. It is followed by the upbeat and infectious "Dive Bar," where the listener can recall country singer-songwriter Will Hoge , and that ought to be taken as a compliment. This latter tune is one of those songs will inspire listeners to sing along and snap their fingers.It immediately breaks into "Bandit," which has an eerie and stirring vibe. His self-titled EP closes with the melodically-stunning "Church Girl," which has a relatable message to it.Prior to going solo, Gates was the lead singer of The Runaway Saints (Warner) and he shared the stage with such musical acts as Rod Stewart, Ryan Cabrera, and Secondhand Serenade, among others.On his own, his first two singles have amassed in excess of two million streams on Spotify alone and he has sold out such historic venues as The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.Gates' EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Johnny Gates delivers on his brand new EP. Every song has its own identity, and it showcases his impressive and distinct talent. He is one "musician to watch" in the near future since Gates is going places. This four-track EP garners an A rating.To learn more about Johnny Gates and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Johnny Gates, the voice, Ep, Solo, Singersongwriter Johnny Gates the voice Ep Solo Singersongwriter