Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music On January 27, The Texas Tenors performed on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which are the "Olympics of Got Talent." They were able to convey a wide range of raw emotions in their delivery of "Unchained Melody," and the control they had over their voices was quite exceptional. There was definitely a feeling of nostalgic when they sang this timeless tune. Their live performance on America's Got Talent: The Champions earned two thumbs up. The Texas Tenors recently released their latest studio offering, A Collection Of Broadway and American Classics, which garnered a glowing review from For more information on The Texas Tenors, their upcoming events and their new CD, check out their Read More: The Texas Tenors chatted with The Texas Tenors is made up of Marcus Collins, John Hagen, and JC Fisher. They sang the classic hit "Unchained Melody," which they began in a subtle and soothing fashion, and it built up into a true powerhouse vocal event that earned a lengthy standing ovation from the America's Got Talent audience and all four judges.They were able to convey a wide range of raw emotions in their delivery of "Unchained Melody," and the control they had over their voices was quite exceptional. There was definitely a feeling of nostalgic when they sang this timeless tune. Their live performance on America's Got Talent: The Champions earned two thumbs up.The Texas Tenors recently released their latest studio offering, A Collection Of Broadway and American Classics, which garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal For more information on The Texas Tenors, their upcoming events and their new CD, check out their official homepage : The Texas Tenors chatted with Digital Journal about competing on America's Got Talent: The Champions, as well as their new studio album, and they opened up about the digital transformation of the music business. More about Texas Tenors, the champions, America's Got Talent, Unchained Melody Texas Tenors the champions America s Got Talent Unchained Melody