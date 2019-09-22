Irish alternative pop-rock trio The Script released their brand new single "The Last Time" on September 20 via Columbia Records.
Their song's music video was directed by Charles Mehlin and it was shot in London; moreover, it features Polish model Anna Jogodzinska, which adds to its appeal. "The Last Time" is comprised of catchy melodies, coupled by the rich, rumbling vocals of front-man Danny O'Donoghue.
O'Donoghue acknowledged that this single deals with the intense feelings one experiences when one realizes they may be seeing the one they love for "the last time." It is a song that many fans and listeners can relate to due to its potent lyrics.
With "The Last Time," The Script give their fans and listeners a glimpse of what they can expect on their forthcoming sixth studio album that will be released later in the year. "The Last Time" is compelling and refreshing and it garners an A rating.
The Script is made up of Danny O'Donoghue on lead vocals, piano, and guitar, Mark Sheehan on vocals and guitar, and Glen Power on the drums.
"The Last Time" by The Script is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
