article imageReview: The Ronald Reagans rock hard at Mulcahy's for 'Christmas in July' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Wantagh - On July 21, the '80s tribute band The Ronald Reagans performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island as part of a "Christmas in July" benefit show.
The funds that were raised from this event went towards the Ballgame Foundation ("Take Me Out to the Ball Game"), whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children in need through interactive family activities and by providing tools they need to thrive at home, school and at play.
The Ronald Reagans' set features such '80s hits as Loverboy's "Working For The Weekend," as well as The Bangles' "Walk Like an Egyptian." They continued with Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and the vivacious "Your Love" by The Outfield.
Equally noteworthy was "Tainted Love" and they tipped their hats to Daryl Hall & John Oates with "You Make My Dreams." They also delivered a refreshing version of Toni Basil's "Hey Mickey."
They soared on "Jessie's Girl," as well as Bryan Adams' "Summer of 69." They also threw in Don Henley's "Boys of Summer" in the mix and even Billy Joel's 1980 hit single "You May Be Right." The inclusion of "We Got The Beat" by The Go-Go's and Toto's "Africa" were added bonuses in their impressive set.
To learn more about The Ronald Reagans and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
