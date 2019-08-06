Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music East Rutherford - On August 5, acclaimed rock group The Rolling Stones headlined Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they were able to put on a high-octane show for their dedicated fans. It was an added treat to hear them sing "Harlem Shuffle" for the first time in nearly three decades, and it was followed by "Monkey Man," which was the winner of the night's online fan request poll. The Rolling Stones began the acoustic portion of their show with "Let It Bleed" and they continued with "Dead Flowers," where the crowd sang along with them, and "Sympathy for the Devil." After "Honky Tonk Women," the introduction of the band members took place, and then lead guitarist Keith Richards went on to sing two songs "You Got the Silver" and "Before They Make Me Run," featuring his rich, rumbling vocals, both of which were well-received. Neon lights dimmed from the stage during the upbeat and catchy "Miss You," while "Midnight Rambler" ended in a neat jam. "Paint It Black" has a stirring and psychedelic vibe to it. The Rolling Stones closed their eclectic set with "Start Me Up" and "Brown Sugar," prior to returning for an encore that included "Gimme Shelter," which featured Jagger's trademark pipes, and their signature tune "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which everybody was singing verbatim, as it was sheer bliss; moreover, fireworks displayed when their show finished. The Verdict Overall, The Rolling Stones were superb at MetLife Stadium last night as they performed hit after hit. Mick Jagger was vivacious, charismatic and flamboyant, all at once. It is true that nobody has "moves like Jagger," and their entire band rocked as a whole. Their music is still relevant today as it was when they first broke out in the music scene in the '60s. Their live rock show at Metlife Stadium garnered an A rating. This marked the second night of their "No Filter" Tour. They kicked off their set with "Jumpin' Jack Flash," where they were able to instantly lure their audience in their set. They immediately broke into "You Got Me Rocking" and "Tumbling Dice."It was an added treat to hear them sing "Harlem Shuffle" for the first time in nearly three decades, and it was followed by "Monkey Man," which was the winner of the night's online fan request poll.The Rolling Stones began the acoustic portion of their show with "Let It Bleed" and they continued with "Dead Flowers," where the crowd sang along with them, and "Sympathy for the Devil."After "Honky Tonk Women," the introduction of the band members took place, and then lead guitarist Keith Richards went on to sing two songs "You Got the Silver" and "Before They Make Me Run," featuring his rich, rumbling vocals, both of which were well-received.Neon lights dimmed from the stage during the upbeat and catchy "Miss You," while "Midnight Rambler" ended in a neat jam. "Paint It Black" has a stirring and psychedelic vibe to it.The Rolling Stones closed their eclectic set with "Start Me Up" and "Brown Sugar," prior to returning for an encore that included "Gimme Shelter," which featured Jagger's trademark pipes, and their signature tune "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which everybody was singing verbatim, as it was sheer bliss; moreover, fireworks displayed when their show finished.Overall, The Rolling Stones were superb at MetLife Stadium last night as they performed hit after hit. Mick Jagger was vivacious, charismatic and flamboyant, all at once. It is true that nobody has "moves like Jagger," and their entire band rocked as a whole.Their music is still relevant today as it was when they first broke out in the music scene in the '60s. Their live rock show at Metlife Stadium garnered an A rating. More about The rolling stones, MetLife stadium, New jersey, Rock The rolling stones MetLife stadium New jersey Rock