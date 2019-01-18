Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 mins ago in Music New York - Acclaimed rock group The Revivalists performed a headlining show at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on January 17, for a good turnout. The Revivalists kicked off their set with the mid-tempo "All My Friends" from their latest studio offering, Take Good Care, where they were able to lure the Beacon audience in their show from the first verse. The stage was brightly lit throughout the evening. It was followed by yet another catchy new tune, "When I'm With You," and their vivacious "Bulletproof." Their lengthy version of "Miss You" by The Rolling Stones was solid and impressive. David Shaw's voice exuded a great deal of soul. They closed with "Change" and "Wish I Knew You," where they left their fans wanting to hear more. Fortunately, they returned on stage for a four-song encore. To this journalist's delight, they covered Pink Floyd's "Have a Cigar," which was sheer bliss. The Verdict Overall, The Revivalists were able to put on a high-energy and fun concert at the hallowed Beacon Theatre in New York City. David Shaw commanded the stage the entire night, and he had the Big Apple audience with him every step of the way. The horns, pedal steel guitar, guitars, and drums were an added treat. Their set garnered an A rating. To learn more about The Revivalists and their music, check out their They shared the stage with American Authors , who warmed up the stage as their special musical guests.The Revivalists kicked off their set with the mid-tempo "All My Friends" from their latest studio offering, Take Good Care, where they were able to lure the Beacon audience in their show from the first verse. The stage was brightly lit throughout the evening. It was followed by yet another catchy new tune, "When I'm With You," and their vivacious "Bulletproof."Their lengthy version of "Miss You" by The Rolling Stones was solid and impressive. David Shaw's voice exuded a great deal of soul. They closed with "Change" and "Wish I Knew You," where they left their fans wanting to hear more.Fortunately, they returned on stage for a four-song encore. To this journalist's delight, they covered Pink Floyd's "Have a Cigar," which was sheer bliss.Overall, The Revivalists were able to put on a high-energy and fun concert at the hallowed Beacon Theatre in New York City. David Shaw commanded the stage the entire night, and he had the Big Apple audience with him every step of the way. The horns, pedal steel guitar, guitars, and drums were an added treat. Their set garnered an A rating.To learn more about The Revivalists and their music, check out their official Facebook page and their official website More about The Revivalists, Rock, Group, beacon theatre The Revivalists Rock Group beacon theatre