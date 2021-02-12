Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On February 12, The Pretty Reckless released their latest studio offering "Death By Rock And Roll" via Fearless Records, which is magnificent. Digital Journal has the scoop. This album opens with the spitfire title track "Death By Rock And Roll​," which instantly lures listeners in this upbeat collection. It immediately breaks into "Only Love Can Save Me Now," where she joins forces with Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil of Soundgarden. She showcases a great deal of angst in the unapologetic "And So It Went," which deals with civil unrest. Equally impressive is the powerhouse "25" and the follow-up "My Bones." After "Turning Gold," it closes with the melodically-stunning ballad "Rock and Roll Heaven" and on a fitting note with the soothing "Harley Darling," where her pristine vocals are pure as the driven snow. Death By Rock And Roll is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Death By Rock And Roll is a superb album that is eclectic from start to finish. It is badass, high-adrenaline, and worth more than just a passing glance. Taylor Momsen and the band get better with age and experience. They are able to take fans and listeners on a rocking musical journey. It garners an A rating. To learn more about The Pretty Reckless and their new album, check out their The Pretty Reckless Fearless Records The band is fronted by Taylor Momsen , who proves once again that she is a true force of nature.This album opens with the spitfire title track "Death By Rock And Roll​," which instantly lures listeners in this upbeat collection. It immediately breaks into "Only Love Can Save Me Now," where she joins forces with Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil of Soundgarden.She showcases a great deal of angst in the unapologetic "And So It Went," which deals with civil unrest. Equally impressive is the powerhouse "25" and the follow-up "My Bones."After "Turning Gold," it closes with the melodically-stunning ballad "Rock and Roll Heaven" and on a fitting note with the soothing "Harley Darling," where her pristine vocals are pure as the driven snow.Death By Rock And Roll is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Death By Rock And Roll is a superb album that is eclectic from start to finish. It is badass, high-adrenaline, and worth more than just a passing glance. Taylor Momsen and the band get better with age and experience. They are able to take fans and listeners on a rocking musical journey. It garners an A rating.To learn more about The Pretty Reckless and their new album, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page More about The Pretty Reckless, Death By Rock and Roll, Album, Taylor momsen The Pretty Reckless Death By Rock and Ro... Album Taylor momsen