Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music

"The Police: Everyone Stares" is a captivating film by Stewart Copeland, the iconic drummer of The Police. It was released on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital formats on May 31 via Eagle Vision.

This film, narrated by Stewart Copeland, takes viewers on a trip down memory lane to the time when The Police were "the hottest band in the world." This is an insightful first-hand account from the esteemed drummer's eyes of how the band went from obscurity to global fame.

They capture a glimpse of their touring experiences as a band, as well as how they were perceived by fans from all over the world. Copeland started documenting his experiences in the winter of 1978 when they traveled in the back of a van and played small clubs and did all they needed to do to reach critical acclaim.

Particularly impressive about their film is that it underscores the values of tenacity, resilience, hard work, teamwork, camaraderie, and toil, especially working on one's craft, which in this case was music. They weren't afraid to be vulnerable and thanks to Copeland's super 8 movie camera, their early years have now been documented and immortalized on film.

Throughout their respected career in the music business, The Police earned two Brit Awards, as well as six Grammy Awards, and they were inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

The Verdict

Overall, The Police: Everyone Stares is a must for all fans of the acclaimed rock group The Police, as well as fans of the solo work of Stewart Copeland, Andy Summers, and Sting. Grab a bottle of wine, and let The Police put you into a time warp. This movie is raw, authentic and it garners an A rating.

The Police: Everyone Stares is available on iTunes and on Amazon.

Digital Journal chatted with Stewart Copeland back in May of 2018.