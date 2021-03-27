Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music The Offspring are back with their new music video for their vivacious single "Let The Bad Times Roll." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Let The Ball Times Roll" is spitfire, uptempo, and infectious; moreover, it is a song that people instantly want to clap their hands to. It is evident that Dexter Holland is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. This song and its music video both earn two giant thumbs up. The Offspring never disappoints. The Offspring is comprised of such band members as Dexter Holland on lead vocals, Noodles on the guitar, Pete Parada on the drums, and bass player Todd Morse. They are true innovators of the punk rock music scene in Southern California, and they have entertained countless fans and audiences all over the world. If the title track single is any indication of what their forthcoming album is going to sound like, then their listeners and fans will be in for quite a musical treat. The album Let The Bad Times Roll is available for pre-order on digital service providers by To learn more about The Offspring, check out their The Offspring Daveed Benito It is the title track of their highly-anticipated upcoming tenth studio album, Let The Ball Times Roll, which will be released on April 16, 2021, via Concord Records. It has been the most-added song on rock radio for two consecutive weeks since its release, and it has accumulated well over four million streams worldwide."Let The Ball Times Roll" is spitfire, uptempo, and infectious; moreover, it is a song that people instantly want to clap their hands to. It is evident that Dexter Holland is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. This song and its music video both earn two giant thumbs up. The Offspring never disappoints.The Offspring is comprised of such band members as Dexter Holland on lead vocals, Noodles on the guitar, Pete Parada on the drums, and bass player Todd Morse. They are true innovators of the punk rock music scene in Southern California, and they have entertained countless fans and audiences all over the world.If the title track single is any indication of what their forthcoming album is going to sound like, then their listeners and fans will be in for quite a musical treat. The album Let The Bad Times Roll is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about The Offspring, check out their Facebook page website , and follow them on Instagram More about the offspring, Music, Video, let the bad times roll the offspring Music Video let the bad times ro...