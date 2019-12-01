Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The Mystic honors Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Farmingdale - On Saturday, November 30, The Mystic performed at Changing Times in Farmingdale on Long Island, for a good turnout of people.
The Mystic is comprised of such musicians as Sam Bello, Steven Bello, George Panos, Don McCabe, Dennis DelGaudio, Steve Engle, and Kevin Doolittle.
Their set at Changing Times included such distinct cover songs as Billy Joel's "Zanzibar," Paul McCartney and Wings' "Listen to What the Man Said" and Eric Clapton's "Lay Down Sally"; moreover, they had the Long Island audience clapping along with them on "Beast of Burden" by The Rolling Stones. It was a great show to see this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Verdict
Overall, The Mystic is worth checking out if they are playing in town. This is a band that does their cover songs justice and they know how to jam out. Their live set at Changing Times in Farmingdale garnered two thumbs up.
To learn more about the acclaimed tribute band The Mystic, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: This past April, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with singer-songwriter Jill Gioia about The Mystic.
More about The Mystic, Billy joel, The rolling stones, David bowie
 
Latest News
Top News
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees braces for 5,900 job cuts
Ursula von der Leyen: Merkel loyalist, favoured by Macron
Scientists make first recordings of blue whale heartbeats
Op-Ed: Which U.K. political party has the best manifesto for science?
The mysterious origin of Nebraska's 'Devils Corkscrews'
'I choose to stay': the holdout at Hong Kong campus siege
Russia and China complete first road bridge between the countries
'Still angry': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets
Review: Big Shot amazing at Mulcahy's with classic rock covers Special
New 2030 goals for societal change top Dell Technologies’ agenda