The Mystic is comprised of such musicians as Sam Bello, Steven Bello, George Panos, Don McCabe, Dennis DelGaudio
, Steve Engle, and Kevin Doolittle.
Their set at Changing Times included such distinct cover songs as Billy Joel's "Zanzibar," Paul McCartney and Wings' "Listen to What the Man Said" and Eric Clapton's "Lay Down Sally"; moreover, they had the Long Island audience clapping along with them on "Beast of Burden" by The Rolling Stones
. It was a great show to see this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Verdict
Overall, The Mystic is worth checking out if they are playing in town. This is a band that does their cover songs justice and they know how to jam out. Their live set at Changing Times in Farmingdale
garnered two thumbs up.
To learn more about the acclaimed tribute band The Mystic, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.
