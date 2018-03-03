It is a superb musical effort that is comprised of two CDs and a DVD that includes their full original 1967 stereo mix. They were joined with The London Festival Orchestra, which was conducted by the brilliant Peter Knight. This box set
takes their fans and listeners on a musical journey over time, and it deserves to be experienced from start to finish.
Their timeless classics "Tuesday Afternoon" and "Nights In White Satin," that were released as singles in 1968 and 1967 respectively, are worth to price of this collection alone. There is an honesty to their music, and The Moody Blues are vivid storytellers.
The Moody Blues
have been at the forefront of the classic and progressive rock music scene for over five decades, and they continue to be out on the road touring. Throughout their illustrious career in the music business, The Moody Blues have sold over 70 million albums all over the world.
The Verdict
Overall, this box set is proof that The Moody Blues
' forthcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been long overdue, and based on sheer merit. They have been true trailblazers in the rock music scene, and this collection is a must for any fans of The Moody Blues
.
The Moody Blues' Days of Future Passed
(deluxe edition) is available on Amazon
.