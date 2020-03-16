Email
article imageReview: The Monkees soar on 'Last Train To Clarksville' live video Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees released a live version of "Last Train to Clarksville." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This smash single topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 1966, and now they are giving listeners and fans a taste of their forthcoming live album, The Monkees Live — The Mike and Micky Show.
This live rendition of "Last Train to Clarksville" was recorded at a live concert back in March of 2019. It sounds just as good and relevant today and when they first released it over five decades. Compliments to acclaimed songwriters Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart for writing such a captivating tune. This is a substantial indication that good music will stand the test of time and that Boyce and Hart deserve to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
This live album will be released on hard copy and digital on April 3, and they will be released a two-LP vinyl on May 15. This collection is available for pre-order by clicking here. This collection is comprised of versions of the group's most popular songs, as well as their rarities.
In other Micky Dolenz news, he is headed to the So Cal Music Hall of Fame, for its Class of 2020. It will hold its inaugural ceremony on June 28 at the Golden Bear Theater in Temecula, California.
Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith onstage at The Paramount
To learn more about The Monkees and their music, check out their official website.
Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees performing at The Paramount
