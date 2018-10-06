Email
Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
Huntington - Micky Dolenz of The Monkees chatted with Digital Journal about his "Grammy Salute To Music Legends," where he paid homage to Neil Diamond.
"It was a thrill of a lifetime singing with Neil Diamond," Dolenz told Digital Journal exclusively.
Micky Dolenz paid tribute to Neil Diamond by performing "I'm a Believer," which became a smash hit for The Monkees. Diamond himself joined him during this performance.
This past June, Diamond received the coveted "Johnny Mercer Award" by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Regarding his plans for the future, Dolenz said, "The Monkees' Christmas Party is coming out next week via Rhino, and the aborted tour with Michael Nesmith resumes, with some possible new dates in March."
On March 8, 2019, The Monkees will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
To learn more about veteran actor and musician Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, check out his official website.
More about Micky Dolenz, The Monkees, Neil diamond, Paramount
 
