The McBroom Sisters released their latest studio offering, "Black Floyd," which is quite eclectic.

The musical duo is made up of sisters Lorelei and Durga McBroom. The collections opens with "Gods and Lovers," and it is followed by the mellow "Money Don't Make the Man," as well as the melodically-stunning "Wish You Were Here."

"What Do You Want from Me" is bluesy, and they pick up the pace with the mid-tempo and infectious "Love of a Lifetime." They take their listeners on a musical journey with "Poles Apart" while "Have a Cigar" is more nonchalant.

It continues with the sultry "Goodbye Blue Sky," which features their velvet harmonies, as well as "A Girl Like That" and the harking "On the Turning Away."

After the expressive "The Great Gig in the Sky," it closes with the crisp "Forgotten How to Smile" and the lengthy but noteworthy "Cocoon."

Black Floyd is available on Amazon Music and via their official homepage

The Verdict

Overall, The McBroom Sisters deliver powerhouse vocals on their Black Floyd album. There is a lot of variety on this musical effort, and Lorelei and Durga exhibit a great deal of sass and soul. It garners an A rating.

To learn more about The McBroom Sisters and their Black Floyd album, check out their official website and their Facebook page