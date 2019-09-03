Email
Review: The Mavericks celebrate 30 years with 'Swingin'' country single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy award-winning country group The Mavericks celebrated their 30th anniversary with an impressive cover of "Swingin'," thus paying tribute to veteran country star John Anderson.
Lead singer Raul Malo shared that he loved this song ever since he heard it back in the day. Malo is drawn to its lyrics and he loves John Anderson's "delivery." "It's a testament to the quality of the song that even after all this time it still resonates. And honestly, it's a whole heck of a lot of fun to play," Malo admitted.
Their version of "Swingin'" is mid-tempo, refreshing and sultry, where Malo's rich, rumbling vocals are smooth as silk. They are able to dust off the John Anderson original and give it their own unique twist while staying true to the lyrics and the authenticity of the tune. It garners an A rating.
The Mavericks will be performing during AmericanaFest and at the Grand Ole Opry. On September 12, they will play at the War Memorial Auditorium at 1 p.m. and a few hours later, at 4 p.m., they will perform at SiriusXM Outlaw live from Robert's Western World. On September 13, they will play the Ryman Auditorium and on September 17 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Swingin'" by The Mavericks is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about country group The Mavericks and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
