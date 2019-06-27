Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On June 27, the acclaimed southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band headlined The Paramount in Huntington for an excellent Thursday night turnout. "Take the Highway" was a true work of musical art since it allowed each band member to shine on their musical instruments, and it garnered them a tremendous and deserving standing ovation. Equally impressive were "This Ol' Cowboy" and "Running Like the Wind," yet the song that captivated the venue was their signature southern rock classic, "Can't You See," which is sheer proof that The Marshall Tucker Band belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In either case, their southern rock music is bound to stand the test of time, as it is as relevant today as when the songs were first released in the '70s. The Verdict Overall, They shared the stage with Them Dirty Roses and Lauren Davidson, both of which were exceptional and talented in their own right. The Marshall Tucker Band kicked off their set with Chris Hicks belting out "Dog Eat Dog World," and they immediately broke into their classic "Fire on the Mountain," where the crowd sang along with them. Original lead member Doug Gray thanked the audience for keeping The Marshall Tucker Band alive for 48 years, and he praised Chris Hicks for his bravura performance on the opening tune."Take the Highway" was a true work of musical art since it allowed each band member to shine on their musical instruments, and it garnered them a tremendous and deserving standing ovation. Equally impressive were "This Ol' Cowboy" and "Running Like the Wind," yet the song that captivated the venue was their signature southern rock classic, "Can't You See," which is sheer proof that The Marshall Tucker Band belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In either case, their southern rock music is bound to stand the test of time, as it is as relevant today as when the songs were first released in the '70s.Overall, The Marshall Tucker Band was amazing at The Paramount in Huntington. They were able to put their Long Island fans into a time warp thanks to their nostalgic music and stunning instrumentation. They epitomize the best that southern rock music has to offer: soul, passion, and charisma. Their live set at The Paramount earned an A rating. More about The Marshall Tucker Band, lauren davidson, Paramount, southern rock, Music The Marshall Tucker ... lauren davidson Paramount southern rock Music Huntington