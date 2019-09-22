Alternative rock trio The Man Who released their brand new EP "Bet on You" on September 13 via the record label Virgin Records.
Their EP opens with the mid-tempo and nonchalant "Down," and it is followed by the melodically stunning "Natural Villain." It immediately breaks into the atmospheric "Give Me Something" and they continue with the funky title track "Bet on You." It closes with the infectious "This High," where they leave their fans and listeners wanting to hear more.
Bet on You by The Man Who is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
A Toronto-based band, The Man Who will play its first shows in the United States this fall. They will be joining Banners on his North American tour, which includes a sold-out concert at Rough Trade NYC in Brooklyn, New York, on September 23.
The Man Who is comprised of David Walsh on lead vocals, guitar, keyboards, as well as Chad Walsh on bass, electric guitar, keyboards, and background vocals, and drummer Frank Goerz.
The Verdict
Overall, The Man Who released a solid EP Bet on You. Each of the five tracks is unique and well-crafted. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
To learn more about the trio The Man Who and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.