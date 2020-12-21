"The Kingdom" by rock group Bush, fronted by Gavin Rossdale, is the greatest rock album of 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with the pensive "Flowers on a Grave" and the mid-tempo title track "The Kingdom" and the spitfire "Bullet Holes."
Other noteworthy songs include "Send in the Clowns," "Our Time Will Come" and "Quicksand." It is evident that every song on this collection has its own identity. It stands out sonically, and lyrically; moreover, the riffs are electrifying and the lyrics are captivating.
After "Crossroads," it closes with "Words Are Not Impediments" and on an unapologetic note with "Falling Away." Gavin Rossdale's lead vocals are dynamic and resonant. It garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.
The Kingdom by Bush is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.
To learn more about Bush and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
