Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Dave Keuning, the founding member and lead guitarist of the rock group The Killers, has released his new solo single "Restless Legs." The veteran guitarist is debuting his own music under the moniker Keuning. His new music was assembled by hundreds of voice memos that he stockpiled while touring with The Killers over the past 10 years, and these voice memos evolved into songs. His single "Restless Legs" is featured on his breakthrough studio album, Prismism, which is slated for release on January 25, 2019. The 14 tracks on the album and nearly all of the musical instruments were played by Keuning himself. His song's music video was directed by Russell Sheaffer and it was animated by Hannah McSwiggen and Sheaffer. "Restless Legs" is more subtle yet rocking, with a neat groove to it. The song's lyrics are self-explanatory and it is relatable for his fans and listeners. He proves that he is a guitar master. The Verdict Overall, "Restless Legs" is a great introduction to Dave Keuning as a solo artist. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his upcoming solo studio album, Prismism, will be filled with more solid, well-crafted tracks. "Restless Legs" is recommended for any fans of The Killers of the guitarist. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. "Restless Legs" is available on Spotify and on iTunes To learn more about rocker Dave Keuning and his solo music, check out his official website