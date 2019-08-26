Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - The Doobie Brothers performed at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, where they shared the stage with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, Santana, fronted by Carlos Santana. The Doobie Brothers is made up of Tom Johnston on lead vocals and guitars, Patrick Simmons on vocals and guitars, John McFee on guitars, pedal steel, dobro, fiddle and vocals, Bill Payne on the keyboard, Marc Russo on saxophone, Ed Toth on drums and John Cowan on the bass and backing vocals. Speaking of accomplished musicians, John McFee nailed the fiddle on "Spirit." It was great to hear them perform "Clear as the Driven Snow," one of the most underrated songs in the catalog, which is found on their third studio album, The Captain and Me. Bill Payne was exceptional on the keyboard on "Sweet Maxine," which was an enthralling performance. They also tipped their hats to the iconic gospel group The Art Reynolds Singers with a moving rendition of "Jesus Is Just Alright." The Doobie Brothers closed with "Long Train Runnin'," which ended in a neat jam, and they also sang "China Grove" as they got the crowd on their feet. For their encore, they returned with their signature tune, "Black Water," which became the anthem of the night at Jones Beach. They concluded their set with "Listen to the Music," as the crowd sang along with them. The only downside was that they didn't do "Dark Eyed Cajun Woman" at this show, but hopefully, they will add it in a future show, since that tune is one of this journalist's all-time favorite Doobie Brothers classics. The Verdict To learn more about The Doobie Brothers and their tour dates, check out their They were able to bring rock and soul to Jones Beach. The Doobie Brothers began their set with "Rockin' Down the Highway" and they immediately broke into "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)," where they were instantly able to lure their listeners in their impressive set.The Doobie Brothers is made up of Tom Johnston on lead vocals and guitars, Patrick Simmons on vocals and guitars, John McFee on guitars, pedal steel, dobro, fiddle and vocals, Bill Payne on the keyboard, Marc Russo on saxophone, Ed Toth on drums and John Cowan on the bass and backing vocals.Speaking of accomplished musicians, John McFee nailed the fiddle on "Spirit." It was great to hear them perform "Clear as the Driven Snow," one of the most underrated songs in the catalog, which is found on their third studio album, The Captain and Me.Bill Payne was exceptional on the keyboard on "Sweet Maxine," which was an enthralling performance. They also tipped their hats to the iconic gospel group The Art Reynolds Singers with a moving rendition of "Jesus Is Just Alright."The Doobie Brothers closed with "Long Train Runnin'," which ended in a neat jam, and they also sang "China Grove" as they got the crowd on their feet. For their encore, they returned with their signature tune, "Black Water," which became the anthem of the night at Jones Beach. They concluded their set with "Listen to the Music," as the crowd sang along with them.The only downside was that they didn't do "Dark Eyed Cajun Woman" at this show, but hopefully, they will add it in a future show, since that tune is one of this journalist's all-time favorite Doobie Brothers classics. The Doobie Brothers were able to put their fans into a time warp at Jones Beach. With a lively concert of this caliber, The Doobie Brothers prove that they belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well. Whoever has yet to see The Doobie Brothers live is missing out and they ought to add a ticket to their shows on their bucket-list. Their musicianship is top-notch and their Long Island set garnered an A rating.To learn more about The Doobie Brothers and their tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about The Doobie Brothers, Jones Beach, Santana, Long island, Carlos santana The Doobie Brothers Jones Beach Santana Long island Carlos santana