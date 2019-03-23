Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 22, the Mötley Crüe biopic "The Dirt" was released on Netflix, which is based on the true story of the iconic hard rock and glam metal band. Mötley Crüe biopic "The Dirt" available on Netflix Jake Giles Netter The film is based on the critically-acclaimed book, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, by Neil Strauss; moreover, it surpassed this journalist's expectations, and the acting was memorable. The screenplay was by Tom Kapinos and Amanda Adelson. Machine Gun Kelly was transformative as Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth delivered as Nikki Sixx, while Daniel Webber was a revelation as Vince Neil. It was great that Iwan Rheon got to tell the story of Mick Mars as he is one of the most underrated guitar players in the history of heavy metal. Mötley Crüe film "The Dirt" on Netflix Jake Giles Netter In other Mötley Crüe news, as The Verdict Overall, The Dirt is a film that is raw, bold, unflinching and honest. While it was pondered by film critics, director Jeff Tremaine did a solid job with its direction, as he introduces the life story of Mötley Crüe to a younger generation of fans. Grab a bottle of wine and let The Dirt lure you in for a bumpy, rocking and appalling adventure. The Dirt is recommended for any fans of the band Mötley Crüe, as it showcases the band's impact and significance in music history. It is nostalgic as it tells the group's notorious story. One needs to watch it with an open mind. The Dirt garners four out of five stars. Fans should also check out the brilliant book The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band by Neil Strauss. To learn more about The Dirt, check out the Douglas Booth stars as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as lead guitarist Mick Mars, Colson Baker (of Machine Gun Kelly) plays drummer Tommy Lee, and Daniel Webber portrays lead vocalist Vince Neil.The film is based on the critically-acclaimed book, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, by Neil Strauss; moreover, it surpassed this journalist's expectations, and the acting was memorable. The screenplay was by Tom Kapinos and Amanda Adelson.Machine Gun Kelly was transformative as Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth delivered as Nikki Sixx, while Daniel Webber was a revelation as Vince Neil. It was great that Iwan Rheon got to tell the story of Mick Mars as he is one of the most underrated guitar players in the history of heavy metal.In other Mötley Crüe news, as Digital Journal reported , they covered Madonna's "Like a Virgin," and they gave it a heavy metal twist.Overall, The Dirt is a film that is raw, bold, unflinching and honest. While it was pondered by film critics, director Jeff Tremaine did a solid job with its direction, as he introduces the life story of Mötley Crüe to a younger generation of fans. Grab a bottle of wine and let The Dirt lure you in for a bumpy, rocking and appalling adventure.The Dirt is recommended for any fans of the band Mötley Crüe, as it showcases the band's impact and significance in music history. It is nostalgic as it tells the group's notorious story. One needs to watch it with an open mind. The Dirt garners four out of five stars.Fans should also check out the brilliant book The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band by Neil Strauss.To learn more about The Dirt, check out the official Netflix website More about Mtley Cre, Biopic, Netflix, the dirt, Film Mtley Cre Biopic Netflix the dirt Film