Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The Cure magical at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Brooklyn - On March 29, the acclaimed British rock group The Cure finally got their due. They were inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The 2019 Rock Hall induction ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and it was presented by Klipsch Audio. They were the fourth musical act to get inducted this evening, and they were presented their trophies by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, who shared that the band was a major influence on him growing up, and he praised them for transcending fashion in his opening remarks.
The Cure subsequently performed a memorable five-song set of classic rocks for their fans and the Barclays Center audience.
They began their set with the spitfire "Shake Dog Shake" and it was followed by the lengthy yet noteworthy "A Forest." They immediately broke into "Lovesong" and the heartwarming "Just Like Heaven," where people got up on their feet and they danced and sang along with them, prior to closing with "Boys Don't Cry." They concluded by expressing their gratitude to the audience.
The Cure certainly put on one of the highlight performances of the night, and it is evident that frontman Robert Smith and the iconic rock band only get better with age and experience, and this induction was long overdue for them. Their set garnered two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about The Cure and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.
More about the cure, Rock and roll hall of fame, Trent Reznor, Barclays Center
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Janet Jackson gracious at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Special
Trump's threats to close US-Mexico border — What does this mean?
Bitcoin's price rising again as it breaks through $4,100 level
Review: Ben Platt soars on breakthrough studio album 'Sing to Me Instead' Special
Two US companies collaborate to produce autonomous weeders
Touring the town, researchers feel London's Brexit pulse
Review: Stevie Nicks performs at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Special
CVS and Walgreens jump into CBD oil sales in U.S.
Op-Ed: According to Trump — Wind power only works when the wind blows
Clown or candidate? Ukraine presidential favourite keeps audience guessing