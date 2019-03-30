Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brooklyn - On March 29, the acclaimed British rock group The Cure finally got their due. They were inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They began their set with the spitfire "Shake Dog Shake" and it was followed by the lengthy yet noteworthy "A Forest." They immediately broke into "Lovesong" and the heartwarming "Just Like Heaven," where people got up on their feet and they danced and sang along with them, prior to closing with "Boys Don't Cry." They concluded by expressing their gratitude to the audience. The Cure certainly put on one of the highlight performances of the night, and it is evident that frontman Robert Smith and the iconic rock band only get better with age and experience, and this induction was long overdue for them. Their set garnered two giant thumbs up. To learn more about The Cure and their music, check out their The 2019 Rock Hall induction ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and it was presented by Klipsch Audio. They were the fourth musical act to get inducted this evening, and they were presented their trophies by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, who shared that the band was a major influence on him growing up, and he praised them for transcending fashion in his opening remarks. The Cure subsequently performed a memorable five-song set of classic rocks for their fans and the Barclays Center audience.They began their set with the spitfire "Shake Dog Shake" and it was followed by the lengthy yet noteworthy "A Forest." They immediately broke into "Lovesong" and the heartwarming "Just Like Heaven," where people got up on their feet and they danced and sang along with them, prior to closing with "Boys Don't Cry." They concluded by expressing their gratitude to the audience.The Cure certainly put on one of the highlight performances of the night, and it is evident that frontman Robert Smith and the iconic rock band only get better with age and experience, and this induction was long overdue for them. Their set garnered two giant thumbs up.To learn more about The Cure and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page More about the cure, Rock and roll hall of fame, Trent Reznor, Barclays Center the cure Rock and roll hall o... Trent Reznor Barclays Center