Wantagh - On July 27, British rock group The Cult performed at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, as part of the "Revolution 3" Tour. They shared the stage with Stone Temple Pilots, and Bush, all of which played hour-long co-headlining sets. The Cult, featuring Ian Astbury on lead vocals, kicked off their concert with the soaring riffs of "Wild Flower," and they immediately broke into "Rain," as they took their fans back to the late '80s. It was followed by "Rise" and "Elemental Light" (from their ninth studio album Choice of Weapon), where they were able to sustain the crowd's attention for the remainder of their set. Equally impressive was their unplugged version of "Edie (Ciao Baby)," which was simultaneously haunting and powerful. "Sweet Soul Sister" and "She Sells Sanctuary" were other fan-favorite tunes of the night, and a throwback of "Phoenix" was an electric guitar masterpiece (kudos to lead guitarist Billy Duffy for an exceptional job). They closed their show on a powerhouse note with their heavy-hitters "Fire Woman" and "Love Removal Machine," where they left their fans yearning for more rock music. The Verdict Overall, The Cult was able to rock the Jones Beach Theater, and they rocked hard. They proved that their music is indeed timeless. The only downside was that they didn't perform any songs from their Hidden City album, however, the tunes they played were high-quality compositions. Their hour-long set at Jones Beach garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about British rock group The Cult, their music and touring schedule, check out their official website. Lead guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult chatted with Digital Journal.