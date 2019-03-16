Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On March 15, The Cover Girl Band performed their first show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. In their elaborate set, The Cover Girl Band paid homage to Led Zeppelin and it was immediately followed by Pat Benatar's "Heartbreaker," where front-woman Jennifer Cella displayed her powerhouse pipes. Aside from Cella on lead vocals, the tribute act The Cover Girl Band is made up of Ken Cino on lead guitar, Rob Woebber on guitar and keyboards, Jeff Allegue on bass and John Sawicki on drums. Equally remarkable was their medley honoring Stevie Nicks, who will make history in a few weeks, becoming the first woman inducted into the Cella killed the vocals on "What's Up?" and she did Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" justice. Equally compelling were her renditions of "Landslide" and Janis Joplin's "Piece of My Heart," where she showcased her crisp, raspy vocals. The Verdict Overall, The Cover Girl Band was superb at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, as part of their first show in this Nassau County venue. Their live set earned an A rating. They are worth seeing in concert whenever they come to town, and the same holds true for 45 RPM. To learn more about The Cover Girl Band, check out their Read More: Digital Journal chatted with They shared the stage with 45 RPM , who performed classics from the '70s for a nostalgic audience.In their elaborate set, The Cover Girl Band paid homage to Led Zeppelin and it was immediately followed by Pat Benatar's "Heartbreaker," where front-woman Jennifer Cella displayed her powerhouse pipes.Aside from Cella on lead vocals, the tribute act The Cover Girl Band is made up of Ken Cino on lead guitar, Rob Woebber on guitar and keyboards, Jeff Allegue on bass and John Sawicki on drums.Equally remarkable was their medley honoring Stevie Nicks, who will make history in a few weeks, becoming the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice . The mashups that the group did throughout the night worked out really well.Cella killed the vocals on "What's Up?" and she did Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" justice. Equally compelling were her renditions of "Landslide" and Janis Joplin's "Piece of My Heart," where she showcased her crisp, raspy vocals.Overall, The Cover Girl Band was superb at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, as part of their first show in this Nassau County venue. Their live set earned an A rating. They are worth seeing in concert whenever they come to town, and the same holds true for 45 RPM.To learn more about The Cover Girl Band, check out their Facebook page : Digital Journal chatted with Jennifer Cella about The Cover Girl Band. More about cover girl band, stevie nicks, Cover girl, Band, mulcahy's cover girl band stevie nicks Cover girl Band mulcahy s Long island