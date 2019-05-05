The Cover Girl Band is made up of Jennifer Cella
on lead vocals, Ken Cino
on guitar, Jeff Allegue on bass and guitar, John Sawicki on drums, and Rob Woebber on guitar and keyboards. All musicians in this group are extremely talented and gifted in their own right.
Similar to their show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
in Wantagh, they paid homage to such bands as Led Zeppelin and Pat Benatar with "Heartbreaker." Equally remarkable was "Set Fire To The Rain," where they honored British songstress Adele and their Nirvana tribute.
Of course, no Cover Girl Band set is complete without them covering Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks, who made music history as the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice. Their rendition of "Landslide" was soothing yet powerful.
The Verdict
Jennifer Cella nailed the lead vocals and The Cover Girl Band rocked as a whole in Farmingdale, which happens to be this music journalist's hometown. Their intimate yet rocking set at That Meetball Place
garnered two thumbs up. Well done.
For more information on The Cover Girl band, check out their official Facebook page
.