Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The Cover Girl Band plays That Meetball Place in Farmingdale Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Music
Farmingdale - On Saturday, May 4, The Cover Girl Band performed at That Meetball Place on Main Street in Farmingdale, New York. They are one of Long Island's fastest-rising bands.
The Cover Girl Band is made up of Jennifer Cella on lead vocals, Ken Cino on guitar, Jeff Allegue on bass and guitar, John Sawicki on drums, and Rob Woebber on guitar and keyboards. All musicians in this group are extremely talented and gifted in their own right.
Similar to their show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, they paid homage to such bands as Led Zeppelin and Pat Benatar with "Heartbreaker." Equally remarkable was "Set Fire To The Rain," where they honored British songstress Adele and their Nirvana tribute.
Of course, no Cover Girl Band set is complete without them covering Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks, who made music history as the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice. Their rendition of "Landslide" was soothing yet powerful.
The Verdict
Jennifer Cella nailed the lead vocals and The Cover Girl Band rocked as a whole in Farmingdale, which happens to be this music journalist's hometown. Their intimate yet rocking set at That Meetball Place garnered two thumbs up. Well done.
For more information on The Cover Girl band, check out their official Facebook page.
More about The Cover Girl Band, that meetball place, Jennifer Cella, Ken Cino
 
Latest News
Top News
Fracking: Subsurface fluid injection causes earthquakes
Artificial intelligence assesses PSTD by analysing voice patterns
Killer of albino sentenced to death in Malawi
Pentagon discussing military options in Venezuela
Curfew in Sri Lanka city as religious tensions rise
Nigerian women accused of prostitution arrested -- then assaulted
Review: The Cover Girl Band plays That Meetball Place in Farmingdale Special
As protests demand civil rule, Sudan's Arab allies back generals
Designing pacemakers that cannot be hacked
US, Russia butt heads over Venezuela