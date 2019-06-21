Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music New York - On June 21, acclaimed electronic duo The Chainsmokers (Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall)performed on 'Today' Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Taggart had the New York crowd jumping with him in the rain, and he interacted with the audience shaking hands along the way. Following the raucous response of "Paris," they expressed their gratitude to the fans. "Thank you so much," they exclaimed. They invited Bebe Rexha onstage for a killer duet of " The Chainsmokers closed their mini-concert on a melodic note with "Do You Mean" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and teen pop sensation bülow's atmospheric voice. All of their vocals blended well together. The Verdict Overall, The Chainsmokers were superb on 'Today' Citi Concert Series. They made the most out of the rain, and it was a great way to start off the morning. Their special musical guests Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and bülow were remarkable as well. Their live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about The Chainsmokers and their music, check out their Despite the rainy weather, The Chainsmokers delivered a noteworthy show. Umbrellas and raincoats were an inevitable part of the dress code at this event. "Thank you guys so much for coming. I know it's still wet out here," The Chainsmokers said, and immediately broke into their infectious smash single "Paris," which was sheer bliss. "If you know this one, sing it with me," Andrew Taggart said, and they obeyed his command.Taggart had the New York crowd jumping with him in the rain, and he interacted with the audience shaking hands along the way. Following the raucous response of "Paris," they expressed their gratitude to the fans. "Thank you so much," they exclaimed.They invited Bebe Rexha onstage for a killer duet of " Call You Mine ." Rexha's vocals were crisp and crystalline, and Taggart rocked out the electric guitar midway through the song. "Are you guys ready to jump?" she asked. "Let's go." It is evident that "Call You Mine" deserves to be their next smash hit on the charts.The Chainsmokers closed their mini-concert on a melodic note with "Do You Mean" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and teen pop sensation bülow's atmospheric voice. All of their vocals blended well together.Overall, The Chainsmokers were superb on 'Today' Citi Concert Series. They made the most out of the rain, and it was a great way to start off the morning. Their special musical guests Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and bülow were remarkable as well. Their live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about The Chainsmokers and their music, check out their official website and Facebook page More about The Chainsmokers, Citi, Concert, Series, Today The Chainsmokers Citi Concert Series Today Blow