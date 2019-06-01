Email
article imageReview: The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha flawless on 'Call You Mine' Special

By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
Electronic dance music (EDM) fans and listeners are bound to have a new song as their guilty pleasure, and that is "Call You Mine" by The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha.
"Call You Mine" was released via Disruptor Records and Columbia Records. It is featured on their ongoing building album, World War Joy.
The lead vocals by Bebe Rexha are crystalline and atmospheric, and the song's production by The Chainsmokers is top-notch especially the killer drop. It deserves to be their next smash single.
The song's music video directed by Dano Cerny was extremely well done. This clip follows The Chainsmokers and Rexha at a Los Angeles nightclub, where they move in reverse through a sexy crime drama. It just elevates the song to a higher level and makes it more appealing from a cinematic standpoint.
"Call You Mine" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Call You Mine" is catchy, refreshing and well crafted. It will resonate well with fans of pop and electronic dance music. It garners an A rating.
In other news, actor Josh Swickard covered The Chainsmokers' "Something Just Like This" at the Nurses Ball 2019 on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.
For more information on the hit electronic duo The Chainsmokers and "Call You Mine," check out their official website.
