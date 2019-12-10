Email
article imageReview: The Chainsmokers amazing on 'World War Joy' electronic album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy award-winning electronic duo The Chainsmokers released their brand new album, "World War Joy," via Disruptor Records/Columbia Records.
The 10-track album opens with the mid-tempo "The Reaper," where they collaborate with Amy Shark, and it is followed by their gorgeous track "Family" with electronic star Kygo, as well as "See the Way," which features the rich, crystalline voice of Sabrina Claudio.
One of the highlight tracks on the collection is "P.S. I Hope You're Happy," where they join forces with Blink-182. They slow down the tempo with "Push My Luck," which ought to be enjoyed for its soaring melodies.
Bebe Rexha lends her breathy voice on their smash single "Call You Mine," which has a killer drop to it. After "Do You Mean," the album closes with the sultry "Kills You Slowly" and "Who Do You Love," their collaboration with 5 Seconds of Summer, where they leave their fans yearning for more.
World War Joy is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, The Chainsmokers delight on their eclectic new album, World War Joy. Each song on the CD has its own identity, and there is something in it for everybody. It showcases their growth and maturity as electronic producers. World War Joy is their best album to date and it garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about The Chainsmokers, their new music and show dates, check out their official website.
More about The Chainsmokers, World War Joy, Album, Electronic
 
