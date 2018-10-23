Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On October 19, the Long Island rock group The Burbs released their new five-track EP "Late to the Party" independently, and it is quite refreshing. They pick up the pace with the unflinching "Wandering the Woods," and their EP closes with the impressive "Frankenstein," and on an emotional note with the melancholic "Bleeding Out." Their Late to the Party EP is available on Most recently, The Burbs hosted their EP release party at the The Verdict Overall, The Burbs deliver on their latest EP Late to the Party. It is recommended for fans of such rock groups as Green Day, The Killers, Three Days Grace, and Muse. The Burbs prove to be such underrated local talents, and their music is worth more than just a passing glance. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about The Burbs and their new EP, check out their Read More: This past July, The Burbs chatted with It opens with the upbeat, spitfire tune "Feast of the Village," which instantly lures the listener in this musical effort. It immediately breaks into the mid-tempo yet melodic tune "Storming the Castle," which is lyrically and vocally compelling.They pick up the pace with the unflinching "Wandering the Woods," and their EP closes with the impressive "Frankenstein," and on an emotional note with the melancholic "Bleeding Out."Their Late to the Party EP is available on iTunes Most recently, The Burbs hosted their EP release party at the Amityville Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island.Overall, The Burbs deliver on their latest EP Late to the Party. It is recommended for fans of such rock groups as Green Day, The Killers, Three Days Grace, and Muse. The Burbs prove to be such underrated local talents, and their music is worth more than just a passing glance. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about The Burbs and their new EP, check out their official Facebook page This past July, The Burbs chatted with Digital Journal about the digital transformation of the music industry. More about The Burbs, Ep, Rock, Group, late to the party The Burbs Ep Rock Group late to the party