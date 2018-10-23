Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The Burbs rock on new refreshing EP 'Late to the Party' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
On October 19, the Long Island rock group The Burbs released their new five-track EP "Late to the Party" independently, and it is quite refreshing.
It opens with the upbeat, spitfire tune "Feast of the Village," which instantly lures the listener in this musical effort. It immediately breaks into the mid-tempo yet melodic tune "Storming the Castle," which is lyrically and vocally compelling.
They pick up the pace with the unflinching "Wandering the Woods," and their EP closes with the impressive "Frankenstein," and on an emotional note with the melancholic "Bleeding Out."
Their Late to the Party EP is available on iTunes.
Most recently, The Burbs hosted their EP release party at the Amityville Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island.
The Verdict
Overall, The Burbs deliver on their latest EP Late to the Party. It is recommended for fans of such rock groups as Green Day, The Killers, Three Days Grace, and Muse. The Burbs prove to be such underrated local talents, and their music is worth more than just a passing glance. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about The Burbs and their new EP, check out their official Facebook page.
Read More: This past July, The Burbs chatted with Digital Journal about the digital transformation of the music industry.
More about The Burbs, Ep, Rock, Group, late to the party
 
Latest News
Top News
Canadian cannabis stocks continue to fall amid supply shortages
Russians out to stir anger ahead of US midterms
Mall owners try to bar Sears 'going out of business' signs
World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered in Black Sea
Review: The Monkees release superb holiday album 'Christmas Party' Special
Andrea Bocelli to feature 'Voices of Haiti' Choir on new album
Bitcoin trading in a very narrow range between $6,400 and $6,500
Five remaining mysteries in Khashoggi case
Pence points to leftist groups as caravan organizers
Hurricane Willa could bring a lot of misery to U.S. this week