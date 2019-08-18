Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Music Nashville based duo The Beasley Brothers, comprised of brothers Lawson and Jackson Beasley, released their new single "Summertime" on August 9. Throughout their career in the music business, The Beasley Brothers were afforded the opportunity to share the stage with national acts as Kansas and Ronnie McDowell. They have played a variety of different events including large music festivals and intimate throughout the southeast. Four years ago, they were ranked in the "15 North Alabama Musicians To Watch," and judging from "Summertime" that statement still holds true to this day. "Summertime" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Summertime" by The Beasley Brothers is a keeper. There is something comforting about its melody that makes it difficult to get out of the listener's head. It is recommended for fans of such groups as The Eagles, The Oak Ridge Boys, and The Avett Brothers. "Summertime" garners an A rating. To learn more about The Beasley Brothers and their music, check out their "Summertime" opens with calming melodies, and it is juxtaposed with their smooth, soothing vocals, where the listener can slightly recall such artists as Don Henley meets Jimmy Buffett. It has a nonchalant and mellow vibe to it, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.Throughout their career in the music business, The Beasley Brothers were afforded the opportunity to share the stage with national acts as Kansas and Ronnie McDowell. They have played a variety of different events including large music festivals and intimate throughout the southeast. Four years ago, they were ranked in the "15 North Alabama Musicians To Watch," and judging from "Summertime" that statement still holds true to this day."Summertime" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, "Summertime" by The Beasley Brothers is a keeper. There is something comforting about its melody that makes it difficult to get out of the listener's head. It is recommended for fans of such groups as The Eagles, The Oak Ridge Boys, and The Avett Brothers. "Summertime" garners an A rating.To learn more about The Beasley Brothers and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about The Beasley Brothers, summertime, Single, Nashville, Duo The Beasley Brothers summertime Single Nashville Duo