The Barefoot Movement released their new single and music video for "Early in the Morning." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Early in the Morning" has a haunting vibe to it, and it features the group's soaring harmonies. It is quite diverse encompassing elements of bluegrass, country, folk, roots, and Americana music. "Early in the Morning" is a track that is featured on their highly-anticipated Rise & Fly EP, which will be released on February 7 and available on all digital service providers.
The ever-talented group The Barefoot Movement is made up of such talented musicians as Noah Wall on vocals and the fiddle, Tommy Norris on the mandolin, Alex Conerly on the guitar and vocals, as well as Katie Blomarz on the bass guitar and vocals. They have been praised by
CMT Edge as "one of the most promising bands" in the contemporary bluegrass scene, and rightfully so.
"Early in the Morning" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. The song and video both garner two thumbs up, and they both deserve more than just a passing glance.
To learn more about The Barefoot Movement and their new music, check out their official Facebook page and their website.