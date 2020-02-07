Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On February 7, The Barefoot Movement released their highly-anticipated five-track "Rise & Fly" EP. Digital Journal has the scoop. They slow down the tempo on the sultry "Lonely Mississippi Blues," and their EP closes with the crystalline "At the End of the Day," where they leave their fans wanting to hear more. The Barefoot Movement is comprised of such distinguished musicians as Noah Wall on vocals and the fiddle, Tommy Norris on the mandolin, Alex Conerly on the guitar and vocals, and Katie Blomarz on the bass guitar and vocals. Their Rise & Fly EP is available on such digital service providers as The Verdict Overall, The Barefoot Movement's Rise &Fly EP is very diverse and distinct. It encompasses elements of country, folk, indie, roots, and Americana music. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about The Barefoot Movement and their music, check out their The Rise & Fly EP opens with " Early in the Morning ," which Digital Journal described as "soaring." The pick up the pace with the mid-tempo and infectious "Doin' Alright," which has an uplifting vibe to it. Equally upbeat and catchy is "Every Little Thing."They slow down the tempo on the sultry "Lonely Mississippi Blues," and their EP closes with the crystalline "At the End of the Day," where they leave their fans wanting to hear more.The Barefoot Movement is comprised of such distinguished musicians as Noah Wall on vocals and the fiddle, Tommy Norris on the mandolin, Alex Conerly on the guitar and vocals, and Katie Blomarz on the bass guitar and vocals.Their Rise & Fly EP is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify Overall, The Barefoot Movement's Rise &Fly EP is very diverse and distinct. It encompasses elements of country, folk, indie, roots, and Americana music. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about The Barefoot Movement and their music, check out their official homepage More about The Barefoot Movement, Rise & Fly, Ep The Barefoot Movemen... Rise Fly Ep