Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed U.K. rock group The Alarm deliver on their single "Beautiful," which is from their latest studio offering, "Equals." The Alarm has not released a record of original music since 2010. Mike Peters shared that he knew from his experiences that the song change with you as you travel through time, so he decided to re-examine all of his musical work from the '80s as if they were brand new songs. "I wanted to see what they would sound like with the outlook and perception I had gained through decades of consistent touring, and also from dealing with major life challenges presented by living with cancer since 1995," the front-man said in a press statement. This fall, The Alarm will be embarking on a North American tour, which will include a performance at Mercury Lounge in New York City on November 12. Chances are that fans and listeners will be able to hear "Beautiful" live on this tour, which is an added bonus. The Alarm's 11-track album Equals is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about The Alarm, their new album and tour dates, check out their official website, and their Facebook page. This song and its music video are both a great comeback from The Alarm. It is the second track featured on Equals. Lead singer Mike Peters' vocals are as resonant and timeless as ever on "Beautiful." The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.