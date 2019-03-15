Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music On March 15, the acclaimed U.K. group The Alarm released a re-issue of their 1985 seminal album "Strength." The band is fronted by Welch singer-songwriter Mike Peters. "Blaze Of Glory" and "Sixty Eight Guns" stand out from side three, while "This Train Is Bound For Glory" and "Knocking On Heaven's Door" are the prime songs from the fourth and final side. Mike Peters is a true force to be reckoned with in the rock music industry. On April 12, The Alarm will be performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, and on the following day, April 13, they will be playing Irving Plaza in the Big Apple; moreover, on August 23, they will be headlining Earlier this year, as The Verdict Overall, this reissue of Strength is recommended for all fans of The Alarm. They prove that quality music will stand the test of time. This 22-track collection garners an A rating. To learn more about The Alarm and their new music, check out their This album is available in record stores worldwide, as well as in download formats. Some of the highlight tracks include "Knife Edge" and "The Day The Ravens Left The Tower" from side one, as well as "One Step Closer To Home," "Absolute Reality," and "Walk Forever By My Side" from side two."Blaze Of Glory" and "Sixty Eight Guns" stand out from side three, while "This Train Is Bound For Glory" and "Knocking On Heaven's Door" are the prime songs from the fourth and final side. Mike Peters is a true force to be reckoned with in the rock music industry.On April 12, The Alarm will be performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, and on the following day, April 13, they will be playing Irving Plaza in the Big Apple; moreover, on August 23, they will be headlining The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, as part of their "Sigma LXXXV Tour."Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported , front-man Mike Peters was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) by Prince Charles.Overall, this reissue of Strength is recommended for all fans of The Alarm. They prove that quality music will stand the test of time. This 22-track collection garners an A rating.To learn more about The Alarm and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about The Alarm, Album, Strength, Mike Peters The Alarm Album Strength Mike Peters