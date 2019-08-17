Email
article imageReview: The 90's Band performs hits from the '90s and '00s at Mulcahy's Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
On August 16, The 90's Band headlined Mulcahy's Pub and Concert in Wantagh, where they performed for an intimate group of fans. DJ Mike Savage provided the music entertainment for the night.
They began their set with Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy," and they immediately broke into "Semi-Charmed Life" and Meredith Brooks' "Bitch." The band is comprised of Phil and Bianca on co-lead vocals, Luke on drums, as well as Joe and Dan on guitars.
The 90's Band showcased their mellow vocals on Sublime's "Santeria," while Bianca got the audience engaged in "Just a Girl," as she got the men and women in the crowd singing along with her. "Thank you," she said, following the warm reception.
Phil picked up the pace with "Two Princes," while Bianca rocked out on "I Want You to Want Me" and on "Spiderwebs" by No Doubt. Bianca's energy level on stage was contagious. Phil paid homage to Gin Blossoms with "Hey Jealousy" and Long Island group Nine Days with "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)," which is still popular to this day, almost two decades after its original release.
Bianca showed some angst as she tore Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know," while Phil honored Green Day with "Basket Case." They also recognized other styles of music such as 90's country with Shania Twain's playful "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."
No 90's Band set is complete with the Blink-182 throwback tunes "What's My Age Again?" and "All the Small Things." The inclusion of "Sk8er Boi" by Avril Lavigne was an added bonus.
Other noteworthy songs from the new millennium included Fountain of Wayne's "Stacy's Mom," Pink's "Raise Your Glass," and The Killers' "Mr. Brightside," to name a few.
The Verdict
Overall, The 90's Band was able to nail their set at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. They have been nominated several times for "Best Cover Band on Long Island" in the "Best of Long Island" competition and by seeing them live one can instantly see why they deserve such recognition. Well done.
To learn more about The 90's Band, check out their Facebook page.
More about the 90's band, mulcahy's, 90's, 00's, Long island
 
