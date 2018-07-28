Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On July 27, The 90's Band (Phil, Bianca, Bobby and Luke) performed both '80s and '90s music at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. "Come On Eileen" was a fun singalong with the crowd, and Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life" is always a hit with the millennials. It was an added treat to hear bass player Bobby play the keyboards on several songs during the night. Phil invited the fans to sing along to Oasis' "Wonderwall," and the entire venue recited the lyrics verbatim. He went on to express his gratitude for the audience singing along. They went on to cover "Sledgehammer" and "Sweet Child o' Mine" by Guns N' Roses. Bianca showed some attitude on the provocative "Just a Girl" by No Doubt, and even threw in a few expletives towards the end. They also covered Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark," and the song that stole the first half of their show was their killer duet of Eddie Money and Ronnie Spector's "Take Me Home Tonight," which bested the original recording. After a brief intermission, they returned for the second portion of their show. They threw some country in the mix with Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and showed their rocking side on "Livin' on a Prayer" and Biana showed her bubbly personality on the infectious Cyndi Lauper hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Of course, no set of theirs is complete without the Blink-182 smash hits "All The Small Things" and "What's My Age Again?" They closed on an inspirational note with Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'." The Verdict Overall, it was great to see The 90's Band try new things. They took a risk covering '80s music in their set, and it is safe to say that the risk paid off. The audience really got into these timeless tunes. Their upbeat set at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating. They were also joined by three additional talented musicians including Tommy and Ken on guitars, and Mike on keys. They kicked off their set with the Simple Minds classic "Don't You (Forget About Me)," and it was followed by their energetic '90s Lit anthem "My Own Worst Enemy." Equally fun was their lively version of Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" and Sublime's "Santeria.""Come On Eileen" was a fun singalong with the crowd, and Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life" is always a hit with the millennials. It was an added treat to hear bass player Bobby play the keyboards on several songs during the night.Phil invited the fans to sing along to Oasis' "Wonderwall," and the entire venue recited the lyrics verbatim. He went on to express his gratitude for the audience singing along. They went on to cover "Sledgehammer" and "Sweet Child o' Mine" by Guns N' Roses. Bianca showed some attitude on the provocative "Just a Girl" by No Doubt, and even threw in a few expletives towards the end. They also covered Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark," and the song that stole the first half of their show was their killer duet of Eddie Money and Ronnie Spector's "Take Me Home Tonight," which bested the original recording.After a brief intermission, they returned for the second portion of their show. They threw some country in the mix with Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and showed their rocking side on "Livin' on a Prayer" and Biana showed her bubbly personality on the infectious Cyndi Lauper hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Of course, no set of theirs is complete without the Blink-182 smash hits "All The Small Things" and "What's My Age Again?" They closed on an inspirational note with Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."Overall, it was great to see The 90's Band try new things. They took a risk covering '80s music in their set, and it is safe to say that the risk paid off. The audience really got into these timeless tunes. Their upbeat set at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating. More about the 90's band, mulcahy's, Cyndi Lauper, wantagh, Long island the 90 s band mulcahy s Cyndi Lauper wantagh Long island