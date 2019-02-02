Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On February 1, The 90's Band returned to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, where they performed their highly-anticipated '90s show. They kicked off their set with "Two Princes," which was met with a raucous response from the Long Island audience. It was followed by "I Want You To Want Me" and Barenaked Ladies' "One Week." A pleasant treat is hearing them sing the Third Eye Blind classic "Semi-Charmed Life," while Bianca belted out No Doubt's "Just a Girl," and gave it her own unique twist towards the end. The 90's Band tipped their hat to Green Day with "Basket Case" and "When I Come Around," and the inclusion of "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette was an added bonus. Of course, no '90s set is complete without paying homage to the queen of '90s rock Melissa Etheridge with a powerhouse version of "Come to My Window." Phil threw some old-school Goo Goo Dolls in the mix with "Slide," and they closed their first set with Sister Hazel's "All For You," which is one of this journalist's all-time favorite songs from that era, and Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn," which Bianca simply nailed. They returned for their second set, which was even more remarkable than their first. It included the smash Blink-182 hits "Dammit," "All The Small Things," and "What's My Age Again?" After singing the Spice Girls' "Wannabe," Bianca sang "Zombie," which was a moving tribute to The Cranberries, which was well-received by all. The Verdict Overall, The 90's Band is back, and with their new line-up, they came back stronger than ever. Music from the '90s era never sounded more compelling or memorable. The entire band rocked as a whole, and they ought to be playing more shows on Long Island on a regular basis since they are one of the most talented tribute groups out there. The only thing that was missing from their elaborate set was "I'll Be There For You," the theme song of Friends, but hopefully, they will do it at a future show. Their set at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating. To learn more about The 90's Band, check out their The band's line-up consisted of front-man Phil Smith on lead vocals and guitar, front-woman Bianca Fischer on vocals, Dan DelVecchio on lead guitar, Joe Mendozza on bass, and Luke LaGrega on drums. '90s guru DJ Mike Savage was spinning records throughout the night.They kicked off their set with "Two Princes," which was met with a raucous response from the Long Island audience. It was followed by "I Want You To Want Me" and Barenaked Ladies' "One Week." A pleasant treat is hearing them sing the Third Eye Blind classic "Semi-Charmed Life," while Bianca belted out No Doubt's "Just a Girl," and gave it her own unique twist towards the end.The 90's Band tipped their hat to Green Day with "Basket Case" and "When I Come Around," and the inclusion of "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette was an added bonus. Of course, no '90s set is complete without paying homage to the queen of '90s rock Melissa Etheridge with a powerhouse version of "Come to My Window."Phil threw some old-school Goo Goo Dolls in the mix with "Slide," and they closed their first set with Sister Hazel's "All For You," which is one of this journalist's all-time favorite songs from that era, and Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn," which Bianca simply nailed.They returned for their second set, which was even more remarkable than their first. It included the smash Blink-182 hits "Dammit," "All The Small Things," and "What's My Age Again?" After singing the Spice Girls' "Wannabe," Bianca sang "Zombie," which was a moving tribute to The Cranberries, which was well-received by all.Overall, The 90's Band is back, and with their new line-up, they came back stronger than ever. Music from the '90s era never sounded more compelling or memorable. The entire band rocked as a whole, and they ought to be playing more shows on Long Island on a regular basis since they are one of the most talented tribute groups out there.The only thing that was missing from their elaborate set was "I'll Be There For You," the theme song of Friends, but hopefully, they will do it at a future show. Their set at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating.To learn more about The 90's Band, check out their official Facebook page More about the 90's band, Mike savage, mulcahy's, Long island, wantagh the 90 s band Mike savage mulcahy s Long island wantagh