Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The 90's Band nostalgic at Mulcahy's, play the biggest '90s hits Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Music
Wantagh - On February 1, The 90's Band returned to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, where they performed their highly-anticipated '90s show.
The band's line-up consisted of front-man Phil Smith on lead vocals and guitar, front-woman Bianca Fischer on vocals, Dan DelVecchio on lead guitar, Joe Mendozza on bass, and Luke LaGrega on drums. '90s guru DJ Mike Savage was spinning records throughout the night.
They kicked off their set with "Two Princes," which was met with a raucous response from the Long Island audience. It was followed by "I Want You To Want Me" and Barenaked Ladies' "One Week." A pleasant treat is hearing them sing the Third Eye Blind classic "Semi-Charmed Life," while Bianca belted out No Doubt's "Just a Girl," and gave it her own unique twist towards the end.
The 90's Band tipped their hat to Green Day with "Basket Case" and "When I Come Around," and the inclusion of "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette was an added bonus. Of course, no '90s set is complete without paying homage to the queen of '90s rock Melissa Etheridge with a powerhouse version of "Come to My Window."
Phil threw some old-school Goo Goo Dolls in the mix with "Slide," and they closed their first set with Sister Hazel's "All For You," which is one of this journalist's all-time favorite songs from that era, and Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn," which Bianca simply nailed.
They returned for their second set, which was even more remarkable than their first. It included the smash Blink-182 hits "Dammit," "All The Small Things," and "What's My Age Again?" After singing the Spice Girls' "Wannabe," Bianca sang "Zombie," which was a moving tribute to The Cranberries, which was well-received by all.
The Verdict
Overall, The 90's Band is back, and with their new line-up, they came back stronger than ever. Music from the '90s era never sounded more compelling or memorable. The entire band rocked as a whole, and they ought to be playing more shows on Long Island on a regular basis since they are one of the most talented tribute groups out there.
The only thing that was missing from their elaborate set was "I'll Be There For You," the theme song of Friends, but hopefully, they will do it at a future show. Their set at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating.
To learn more about The 90's Band, check out their official Facebook page.
More about the 90's band, Mike savage, mulcahy's, Long island, wantagh
 
Latest News
Top News
FedEx worker found dead in Illinois as temperatures plummet
Venezuelan air force general declares allegiance to Guaido: video
Cannabis industry boosts demand for jobs
Foxconn's about-face on Wisconsin factory met with skepticism
Review: Mondo Duplantis sets world-leading mark with 5.87 meters Special
BP bows to investors: To align goals with Paris Climate Agreement
Review: AGT alum sings 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran at sister's wedding Special
Artificial intelligence used to help save bee colonies
Jordan Wright of City of Sound talks new EP and technology Special
Michael Ferguson, Canada’s auditor general is dead at 60