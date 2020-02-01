Special By By Markos Papadatos 51 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On January 31, The 90's Band performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, where they shared the stage with Decadia. The 90's Band is comprised of Phil, Bianca, Luke, Joe, and Dan. Phil kicked off their set with some '90s classics such as "Basket Case," and they picked up the pace with "I Want You to Want Me" and the Spin Doctors' "Two Princes." Bianca nailed the lead vocals on "You Oughta Know," as well as Gwen Stefani's "Just a Girl," which she incorporated as a crowd singalong and Phil sang lead on the Third Eye Blind classic "Semi-Charmed Life" and Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy." Their refreshing version of Bowling For Soup's "1985" resonated well with this journalist, especially since the song is also the namesake of this critic's birth year. They also sang several newer songs in their set such as "Raise Your Glass," "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and Avril Lavigne's pop-punk "Sk8er Boi." Other powerhouse songs included "Mr. Brightside" and the Blink-182 smash hits "What's My Age Again?" and "All The Small Things." Allee Willis Photo by Larry Busacca, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame One of the most moving moments of the evening was when they dedicated the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There For You," to the late Songwriters Hall of Famer The 90's Band is worth seeing live whenever they play in town. They were named "Best Cover Band on Long Island" by the 2020 Best of Long Island contest, and rightfully so. Anybody who has ever seen them in concert can definitely agree as to why they deserved this tremendous honor. Well done. To learn more about The 90's Band and their upcoming show dates, check out their Decadia was able to take fans and listeners back to a trip down memory lane to the '80s.The 90's Band is comprised of Phil, Bianca, Luke, Joe, and Dan. Phil kicked off their set with some '90s classics such as "Basket Case," and they picked up the pace with "I Want You to Want Me" and the Spin Doctors' "Two Princes."Bianca nailed the lead vocals on "You Oughta Know," as well as Gwen Stefani's "Just a Girl," which she incorporated as a crowd singalong and Phil sang lead on the Third Eye Blind classic "Semi-Charmed Life" and Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy."Their refreshing version of Bowling For Soup's "1985" resonated well with this journalist, especially since the song is also the namesake of this critic's birth year. They also sang several newer songs in their set such as "Raise Your Glass," "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and Avril Lavigne's pop-punk "Sk8er Boi." Other powerhouse songs included "Mr. Brightside" and the Blink-182 smash hits "What's My Age Again?" and "All The Small Things."One of the most moving moments of the evening was when they dedicated the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There For You," to the late Songwriters Hall of Famer Allee Willis , who passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 72. It was a fitting and respectful tribute in memory of a songwriting queen and true visionary artist. This also goes to show that good quality music will always stand the test of time (and the Friends theme song certainly will).The 90's Band is worth seeing live whenever they play in town. They were named "Best Cover Band on Long Island" by the 2020 Best of Long Island contest, and rightfully so. Anybody who has ever seen them in concert can definitely agree as to why they deserved this tremendous honor. Well done.To learn more about The 90's Band and their upcoming show dates, check out their official website More about the 90's band, Allee Willis, mulcahy's, Decadia, Long island the 90 s band Allee Willis mulcahy s Decadia Long island